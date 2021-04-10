West Palm Beach Greenmarket seeking votes to make it number one in the country

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tails wagging, kids frolicking on the great lawn as yachts cruise the Intracoastal waterway, those are regular sites at the West Palm Beach GreenMarket.

"The weather obviously is such a bonus," said Chef John Carlino of Cider Doughnuts.

Mary Pinak, Community Events Manager City of West Palm Beach, said these are just many of the reasons why, "USA TODAY nominated us as one of the top GreenMarkets in the country."

Saturday, workers dressed as tomatoes and carrots with 'VOTE' signs tried to get the word out to the GreenMarket's biggest fans to secure West Palm into the number one slot.

"You see people come and they make a beeline for their favorite vendors first," said Pinak.

People like Steven Malaret. He comes to West Palm Beach's GreenMarket every Saturday to get his son Manny a pastry. He says it's no wonder the venue is in the top 20.

"It's just [unbelievable]. Look at the location, the people that come out here, everybody is just so polite to each other," said Malaret.

Chef Carlino sells his cider donuts normally to hotels and restaurants. This is one of the only times he gets to sell directly to the public. He said the diversity of the vendors is why West Palm is on the list, "It's a real select grouping of great products. We actually go through a process to get selected to be at the GreenMarket.

"So we have quite the process to make sure we don't have what I call 16 pickle vendors," said Pinak, It's kinda' like a Shark Tank process they go through for the vendor selection."

If you would like to vote for West Palm Beach's GreenMarket to help move it to the top of the list, you can vote every day until Monday at noon.

And because there is no SunFest this year along the West Palm Beach Waterfront the GreenMarket is expanding its season through the end of the month. The event runs on Saturdays from nine to two.