West Palm Beach double murder suspect argued about girl's 'bad attitude'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The man accused of killing a West Palm Beach mother and daughter last week was denied bond at a court appearance Wednesday morning.

Marlin Joseph, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. marshals in Lake Worth after he was on the run for days.

West Palm Beach police say he shot and killed 36-year-old Kaladaa Crowell and Crowell's 11-year-old daughter Kyra on Thursday night at home in the 800 block of Third Street.



Family and friends are scheduled to hold a memorial service Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the mother and daughter.

A West Palm Beach police report said Joseph had been arguing with Crowell earlier in the day about Kyra's "bad attitude" and said the girl was not getting along with other children that were living at their home.

Joseph faces two counts of first-degree murder.

During his court appearance, a judge ordered Joseph not to have any contact with the family of the deceased.

His public defender requested that law enforcement not have any contact with Joseph unless the public defender is present.

Police said a relative of Joseph, identified as Jarvarie Williams, 27, hid the suspect for four days at an apartment in Lake Worth.

Williams was using Joseph's credit card to get him money, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators said they tracked him to a gas station in Lantana where he denied knowledge of the credit card, the murders or knowing Joseph.

Police said they learned Williams is Joseph's cousin and arrested him for giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

A judge set bond for Williams at $50,000 during a Wednesday hearing.