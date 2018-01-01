As police and US Marshals continue to search for Marlin Joseph, the suspected killer of a West Palm Beach mother and her 11-year-old daughter, his mother plans to speak Monday afternoon and is expected to urge him to surrender.

A news conference has been scheduled at the West Palm Police Department at 2 p.m.

Police say Joseph shot 36-year-old Kaladda Crowell and 11-year-old Kyra Inglett Thursday night. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of 3rd Street. Marshals say Joseph lived in the home. He moved in about 10 months ago after serving time for battery on a child.

Joseph was last seen at 5:37 a.m. Friday withdrawing money from a bank near Military Trail and Community Drive. Police describe him as 5' 10" and 180 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos on his face, including a cross between the eyes.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. They are still working to determine what might have caused that dispute to escalate.

Joseph took Crowell's vehicle after the murders, according to police. Her car is described as a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with a Florida Bethune-Cookman specialty license plate BA0MJ.

Police investigators currently hold an active arrest warrant for Joseph for two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Marshals, along with the West Palm Beach Police Department, say they plan to announce a cash reward at the news conference.

Anyone with information about the murders or the whereabouts of Marlin Joseph is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.