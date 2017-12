WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting tonight in West Palm Beach.

A mother was killed and her daughter was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a West Palm Beach Police spokesperson. The shooting occurred on the 800-block of 3rd street just after 7 p.m.

Investigators say they're searching for one suspect.

