'I just want to make people aware of the problem': Water shortages plague condos on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A condo owner on Palm Beach Island has turned to WPTV for help amid ongoing water shortages that have left many residents without running water.

He said the issue is not new and that it has been a persistent problem across several buildings in the area for years.

For resident Bob Hughes, and his neighbors, grabbing a full glass of water at his condo has become a luxury as the water supply has been running dry.

Hughes expressed his frustration, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

"It's a serious problem. At 4, 5 a.m. when you wake up, it's a trickle or none," he said. "I think everyone takes it for granted that water always runs."

In an email to WPTV, Hughes emphasized the impact of the water outages on residents, particularly the elderly:

"These outages have occurred with little or no notice, leaving residents — many of whom are elderly — without basic access to water for bathing, cooking, or sanitation. The issue appears to be recurring and has become a significant disruption to daily life and well-being."

Hughes reached out to WPTV, hoping to raise awareness about the problem.

"I just want to make people aware of the problem," he said. "I'd like to see some people take this seriously and take some action to fix it and explain what they're going to do to fix it, sooner rather than later."

With 96 units in the 2100 Condominiums, Hughes' concerns are echoed by many residents. Lopez sought answers from Eddy Pereira, the building's general manager.

Pereira has been delving into the issue, noting that Palm Beach receives its water from West Palm Beach.

"I've spoken to my colleagues on the strip, and it's multiple buildings that have this problem," Pereira stated.

Lopez examined water pressure reports showing a concerning trend— around 4 a.m., water pressure drops below the utility’s required level.

In an email, water plant officials stated they are required to provide customers with 20 pounds per square inch (PSI) of water pressure, but that their condo was seeing just 16 PSI at their low point.

"My biggest thing is safety, we have residents that are 80, 90, 100 years old that rely on water to survive," Pereira expressed.

The water plant has attributed the shortage to simultaneous landscaping irrigation across multiple condos on south Palm Beach Island, which significantly strains the water system and reduces pressure.

Lopez inquired whether there had been considerations to curb irrigation usage.

"That's something I'm looking at with the landscaping," Pereira said, indicating efforts to consult the University of Florida experts about adopting Florida-friendly landscaping practices that require less water.

In addition to these measures, water plant officials recommended that the condominium associations ensure their water equipment is well-maintained. They also suggested upgrading to newer pumps equipped with smart technology to help maintain consistent pressure.

"To me, I just need to turn the spigot on and have water coming out," as Hughes put it simply, "I don't think that's an unreasonable expectation."

WPTV has reached out to city utilities to explore what solutions can be implemented to provide a more reliable water supply during peak usage hours, and we are awaiting a response.

While the community grapples with these challenges, residents remain hopeful for a resolution that ensures access to water is restored to a sustainable standard.