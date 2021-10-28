Violent crash caught on camera in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A driver apparently survived without serious injuries after a terrifying crash was caught on camera this week in West Palm Beach.

Police posted video of the wreck on their Facebook page Thursday.

The agency released little information related to the crash.

However, the video, which has a timestamp of Wednesday at 1:51 a.m., shows a car driving at a high rate of speed on Flagler Drive near Eighth Street.

Multiple police vehicles are parked along the road on the opposite side of the fast-moving car.

As the car passes police, it smashes head-on into a light pole and bursts into flames.

The video shows officers responding to the wreck and later dragging the driver, whose name has not been released, away from the crash.

"Thankfully everyone is fine. This vehicle missed several officers who were standing nearby!," police posted on their Facebook page with the video.

