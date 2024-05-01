West Palm Beach venue previously known as CityPlace gets new name ... CityPlace

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Everything old is new again.

West Palm Beach's downtown entertainment venue located along Rosemary Avenue has returned to its roots, changing its name back to CityPlace after a series of different appellations over the last few years.

The announcement was made Wednesday on CityPlace's Facebook and Instagram pages.

"We are extremely excited to reintroduce CityPlace," the social media post said. "The name reflects who we are as a brand as we continue to build on what we’ve established in downtown West Palm Beach."

Located at 700 South Rosemary Ave., the district was previously named Rosemary Square and then shortened to just The Square.

Some users on social media took the opportunity to make fun of the rebranding, saying they never stopped calling the area CityPlace.

One post on Instagram by a user named "littlebethany" said, "Let's be honest, we never stopped calling it that."

Another user named "hillarysceramics" posted, "Lol, I can't believe after all that, you are calling it Cityplace again... of course it never stopped being CityPlace to most people."

In addition to the name changes, CityPlace has undergone several transformations through the years, including the closure of the original anchor tenant Barnes & Noble and the demolition of the Macy's building. Also, the building that housed the movie theater was demolished in September to make way for two office towers.

CityPlace opened in 2000 in downtown West Palm Beach, marking the completion of a major downtown redevelopment project.