Trump supporters, detractors react to Facebook continuing to ban former president

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump will remain banned from Facebook.

A special panel of the social media platform announced Wednesday they agreed to keep the ban in place for now.

From his home in Palm Beach County, one of Trump's biggest supporters reacted to the news.

"Everybody is ticked off that he got thrown off these social media platforms. That's unheard of. I mean, that's third world," said Trump supporter Willy Guardiola.

WPTV Trump supporter Willy Guardiola says the former president should focus on his new platforms and not worry about Facebook.

He said he had dinner at Mar-a Lago last week, days before the former president launched his own message board.

This week Trump launched his own online platform called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump."

Guardiola said Trump needs to move on from the social media platforms that have suspended him.

"I think he should dismiss it and just focus on his own social media platform and just run Facebook out," Guardiola said.

On the other side of the political aisle, there is no disappointment regarding Wednesday's announcement.

WPTV Rolando Chang Barrero said the former president's actions "crossed the line" and warranted the ban from Facebook.

Rolando Chang Barrero of the Palm Beach County Hispanic Democrats said the former president's words are linked to the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol.

"The only other person that I could ever imagine talking like this would be if Hitler were alive he would have used social media to traverse Europe," Barrero said.

WPTV Rick Asnani believes Facebook's actions will have bigger ramifications for other companies in the future.

Politics aside, there is the argument about Facebook's actions and how it justifies bans on individuals.

Rick Asnani is a bipartisan political consultant based in West Palm Beach who spoke on the issue.

"I think if you're Facebook, you are going to be thrust into the middle of a very big conversation about two things. One, is this something you can legally do? And second, how does this open up all the other companies in the future that may say they can do the same thing?" Asnani asked.

