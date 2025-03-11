Thousands in donations awarded to families of 3 fallen PBSO deputies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association honored its fallen PBSO motorcycle deputies and presented checks to their families on Monday.

The loved ones of Deputy Ralph Waller, Deputy Ignacio Diaz, and Corporal Luis Paez, all received at least $200,000 each thanks to fundraising. The three deputies all tragically passed last November after a driver lost control and hit the three bikers who were stopped on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard.

WATCH: Fallen deputies honored with memorial

“He was a very good son. He was a wonderful son,” shared Beverly Belcher, mother of Corporal Paez, as she was surrounded by her late son’s fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

She said her son only had 100 days before he was set to retire, but still enjoyed his job until the very end.

“He loved being a motorcycle officer," she said.

For Belcher though, it is still difficult for her to get on the road and pass the three American flags that mark the spot where her son passed.

“It's still hard, very hard, to go down Southern Boulevard,” she said.

She said the checks her family was awarded will go towards her grandson.

I’m glad it's there for the benefit of Cameron's future, his college career, whatever he has before him in life," she said.

But as John Kazanjian, president of the county’s PBA, said during the ceremony, “The money will never replace a loved one, but it helps.”

Aside from the funds, Belcher said what was also special to her is the fact that the motorists will never be forgotten. Their names have been etched on a memorial alongside other fallen officers, keeping their memories alive.

"It does touch my heart that they're not forgotten, and they won't ever be forgotten,” Belcher said.

On the center of each table was also magazine called "Code Three," which showed pictures of Paez, Diaz and Waller. On the cover was an exceptionally moving art piece of the trio riding off into the sunset together.

“Oh my god, three brothers riding together on the way to heaven,” said Kazanjian when shown the cover.

As for Belcher, she picked her son out on the cover immediately, and said, “That is his now and his future, he's in the sunset. I hope and pray in heaven.”

Organizers stressed they are not done supporting the families of these three fallen deputies and plan to have more fundraisers and events to for them. The next scheduled event is the Annual Police Officer’s Ball on April 5. For more information click here.