Teens were filming social media video with 'multiple firearms' when 14-year-old fatally shot, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach released new details Wednesday related to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last weekend.

The shooting occurred Sunday at about 12:15 a.m. along the 1400 block of Douglass Avenue, just north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

WATCH BELOW: Community demands change after child fatally shot

Community demands change after teen fatally shot

Police said their investigation revealed that a group of minors had gathered inside a residence to film a video for social media.

The video was filmed in a small bathroom and involved the presence of multiple firearms. However, at some point while recording the video, one of the weapons discharged and fatally struck the victim.

Police did not release the teen's age, but WPTV on Monday spoke with the boy's aunt by phone, who confirmed he was 14 years old.

Investigators said they have conducted multiple interviews and recovered evidence in the case.

At this time, police said there is no indication that the shooting was targeted or that there is an ongoing threat to the community.

"As we approach the end of the school year and the start of summer break, we urge all parents and guardians to remain vigilant and engaged with their children's activities — both online and in person," police said in a statement. "The presence of firearms in social gatherings among youth continues to pose a grave danger, particularly when mixed with unsupervised social media content creation."

Police said the case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Det. Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.