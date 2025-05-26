Community demands answers after 14-year-old boy killed in West Palm Beach shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach community is grieving after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning. The deadly incident unfolded just off Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, in the historic Tamarind neighborhood.

WATCH: 'We do need more law enforcement,' says longtime resident Otis Hall

Community demands change after teen fatally shot

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Douglass Avenue shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

While police are not releasing the victim's name due to his age, WPTV spoke with the boy's aunt by phone, who confirmed he was just 14 years old.

Neighbors said the North Tamarind neighborhood has been plagued by violence for years.

"I'm not from here," said Ayden, who moved to the area from Jupiter about a year ago. "I broke down one day and the first thing I was told was, 'This is the trenches. You need to watch out for yourself.'"

The Tamarind neighborhood is a historically Black community once known for its thriving culture and strong roots. Longtime resident Otis Hall moved to the area in the early 1960s and remembers a very different version of the neighborhood.

"Oh, it was nice," Hall said. "We didn't have stuff like that. When I came here, I was 5 years old."

Hall said he's saddened but not surprised by the recent violence and believes stronger protections are needed.

"We've got to do something," he said. "I don't know what, but we do need more law enforcement."

WPTV took those concerns to District 2 City Commissioner Shalonda Warren, who acknowledged the community's frustrations. She said safety improvements in Tamarind are a top priority and confirmed that the West Palm Beach Police Chief is aware of ongoing issues. According to Warren, a new task force is being formed to address safety concerns in the area.

As of now, police have not released details about what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. A department spokesperson tells WPTV that more information may be released in the coming days.

This is a developing story.