Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Suspect shot dead by Drug Enforcement Administration agent near Pizza Hut in West Palm Beach

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Crime scene tape was posted at a Pizza Hut located at 2509 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach on May 24, 2024.
Posted at 6:44 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 18:46:49-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Drug Enforcement Administration agent shot and killed a suspect Friday in West Palm Beach, the agency said in a statement.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence Friday afternoon at a Pizza Hut located at 2509 Okeechobee Blvd.

According to a spokesperson for the DEA Miami Field Division, the shooting occurred while the agent was "conducting an authorized law enforcement action."

It's unclear what the agent was investigating at the time of the shooting.

The agency said the suspect, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

"The scene has been secured and there is no threat to the community," the DEA said in the statement.

The DEA said they will not provide additional statements while this situation is being investigated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CONTACT THE WPTV NEWS TEAM