Suspect shot dead by Drug Enforcement Administration agent near Pizza Hut in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Drug Enforcement Administration agent shot and killed a suspect Friday in West Palm Beach, the agency said in a statement.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence Friday afternoon at a Pizza Hut located at 2509 Okeechobee Blvd.

According to a spokesperson for the DEA Miami Field Division, the shooting occurred while the agent was "conducting an authorized law enforcement action."

It's unclear what the agent was investigating at the time of the shooting.

The agency said the suspect, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

"The scene has been secured and there is no threat to the community," the DEA said in the statement.

The DEA said they will not provide additional statements while this situation is being investigated.