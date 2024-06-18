Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Suspect arrested after 46-year-old man shot dead during drug deal in West Palm Beach, police say

Darquize Devanon McKinon faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm
Detectives are investigating a homicide that left one man dead on the 500 block of 18th Street on Saturday.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 18, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach arrested a suspect after a 46-year-old man was gunned down Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of 18th St. at about 10:15 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, Jeffrey Robert Lowder, with multiple gunshot wounds. Lowder died at the scene.

Detectives said their investigation led them to the suspect, Darquize Devanon McKinon, 26.

Police said he robbed Lowder at gunpoint during a drug deal.

McKinon was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Westgate neighborhood.

He facess a charge of one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU