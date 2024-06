WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Detectives are investigating a homicide that left one man dead on the 500 block on 18th Street on Saturday.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said officers have spent hours at the scene and there is currently no threat to the community.

Police have not released the victim's identity. WPTV is still working to learn if officers have made any arrests.

This story will be updated throughout the evening as more information is confirmed.