Search underway for suspect at Colonial Assisted Living in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement is looking for a suspect at an assisted living facility in West Palm Beach on Thursday, deputies said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the situation started when a burglary or a robbery began at a location in Greenacres.

Deputies then pursued the two people in connection with the incident, which led to the Colonial Assisted Living at 2090 N Congress Ave.

While at the assisted living facility, two suspects ran into the building.

WPTV Palm Beach County deputies respond to Colonial Assisted Living at Palm Beach, located at 2090 North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach, on March 21, 2024.

Barbera said one suspect has been caught, but they are still searching for the other suspect.

As of 2:30 p.m., the entire building was closed off.

All of the residents have been taken to the dining room while the building is being searched by law enforcement.

A WPTV news crew spotted about 18 law enforcement units at the assisted living facility.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.