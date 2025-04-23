REPORT: Staffing shortage led to West Palm Beach police not investigating some cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new report details internal dysfunction within the West Palm Beach Police Department, describing chronic staffing shortages, low morale and outdated equipment making it harder to prevent crime.

The 89-page assessment, created by a consultant called the Jorge Colina Group, gives a detailed description of challenges within the department, and recommendations. This study was started in January, after former Police Chief Frank Adderley was fired from the city in October.

“The department faces significant challenges that impact efficiency, morale, and officer safety,” read the report's conclusion. “Improving communication, modernizing equipment, and investing in the professional development of its workforce are crucial steps towards meaningful reform.”

The report heavily focuses on staffing shortages, which it blames for other issues within the department, like morale. It said a number of units in the criminal investigations divisions are below authorized staffing, including: Homicide, SVU, Violent Crimes, Auto Theft, Property Crimes and ITAC.

“Criminal cases, primarily property crimes and some violent crime cases, are not assigned for investigations due to personnel shortages and solvability assessment by the Units' sergeants,” the report read.

The report also said a specialized investigator dedicated to domestic violence investigations does not exist within the agency. This includes dispatch operators and special investigations division, with no assigned personnel to either of the Street Crime Teams. The report also said there is no evening or weekend IT support for police officers and dispatch operations.

Police Chief Tony Araujo told WPTV earlier this month that the department didn’t have a staffing shortage, in his opinion. He said the department had vacancies and had to hold positions for officers put on leave, but repeatedly called staffing “adequate."

According to the consultant, the department has doubled and tripled its overtime budget over the past years. It was budgeted to spend about $1.7 million in 2022, but spent $5.3 million.

Data in the report shows the agency also spent about $6.9 million on overtime in 2024 and 2023, after being budgeted about $3.6 million in 2024 and $2.7 million in 2023.

The department didn’t immediately respond to WPTV’s questions about the report.

STAFF SHORTAGES LED TO MORALE ISSUES

The report said the staffing shortages resulted in patrol officers being recalled on their days off to just meet minimum staffing requirements, which results in fatigue and a demoralized workforce.

“There’s a shortage of qualified officers, and many are stretched too thin, leading to burnout,” the report read. “…Officers are overworked due to understaffing, leading to mandatory extra hours and unsafe patrol conditions resulting from fatigue, lack of rest and reduced morale.”

The consultant said in the report this makes it difficult to prevent crime, and although crime is “under control," it would make it difficult to manage an increase in crime.

“At best the Division only meets minimum staffing and forgoes the ability to implement proactive policing strategies due to manpower limitations,” the report said. “And at worst, it continues to tax its workforce by enforcing mandatory overtime on officers’ days off.”

The report also discusses culture divisions within the police department, like those challenges mentioned by the deputy chief in an interview with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in November.

However, this report said the split within the department is by race rather than just officers within different management levels.

"Some members interviewed expressed that there is a tension that exists within the department where some members feel that Black officers show resentment toward White and Hispanic officers, leading to the expression 'Black before Blue,'" the report said. "Conversely, others interviewed felt that minorities are not offered the same opportunities for specialty unit assignments and promotions as White officers."

EQUIPMENT PROBLEMS

The report also said equipment like computers, radios and emergency equipment often fails and isn’t replaced in a timely manner. The report said the department uses outdated or non-existent software, designed to facilitate operations like crash scene mapping and investigation case management.

“Aging and failing equipment have made the Bomb Squad inoperable in the past,” the report said. “Currently, the unit is once again operable thanks to loaned equipment by the FBI and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, but long-term capabilities of the Unit will require investments in equipment."

According to the consultant’s report, officers struggle to get equipment for their uniform, and some patrol cars are infested with roaches.

MOVING FORWARD

Chief Tony Araujo and Deputy Chief Tony Shearer started at the department about six months ago in October 2024.

The report said those interviewed mostly noted they have already seen positive changes with the new administration. They also said those interviewed overwhelmingly reported feeling cautiously optimistic that the new leadership will implement the recommendations outlined within this report.

“Similarly, a large percentage of the members of the department interviewed feel that the mission that the new leadership is establishing is clear and concise and serves to help provide much needed direction to a department that has been considered rudderless for some time,” the report said.

Regardless of the headway made by current leadership, the report emphasizes these changes will require a larger budget from the city.

“However, this will take more than just the commitment of the department's leadership,” the report said. “It will require equal commitment and financial investment from city administrators and elected officials if a lasting shift from the old organizational culture is to occur."