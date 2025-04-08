West Palm Beach Police Department hires consultant to advise future staff levels

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police senior command staff said the agency is facing staffing challenges repeatedly, according to a public records request obtained by WPTV.

The records from the agency’s “suggestion box” show multiple officer comments about being forced to work overtime, requests to create specialized units and concerns about the amount of officers on a shift over the past four years. Multiple assistant chiefs responded to these complaints by acknowledging the need for more staff.

“The department is short on manpower,” Assistant Chief Anthony Spatara wrote in February 2025. “We are actively recruiting hiring and requesting additional positions.”

West Palm Beach hires consultant to advise future staff levels

Records show command staff acknowledged staff shortages as early as October 2020. Officer suggestions for a unit to make DUI arrests or to transport criminals to jail were denied, citing “manpower constraints” in February 2024.

Spatara explained the department had a goal to hire 360 officers in May 2024, but the agency was about 90 officers short, at 271 sworn officers.

“There are vacancies in many of the Divisions of the Police Department,” Spatara wrote in May 2024. “We are actively hiring and recruiting. There is a plan to increase the number of sworn to at least 260 officers. This will take many years to achieve, but most of the positions will be the rank of officer with a limited number of sergeants and lieutenants. This will help bolster the number of functional officers and alleviate manpower shortages and 'officer safety' concerns."

West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo said the department’s budget allows for 283 positions, not including senior command staff. He said he has 20 vacancies, which has led to some officers being forced to work overtime.

“The fact of the matter is a lot of our officers don’t mind the overtime,” Araujo said. “There are some that do. But, that happens at every workspace.”

Araujo described the staffing level as “adequate” and the staffing goal set in May 2024 as “arbitrary” in a 20-minute interview with WPTV. He also said he believes the department will need more officers as the city grows and hired a consultant to assess the need for staff.

“Right now, we are adequately staffed,” Araujo said to WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein. “I can tell you that we’re fully deployed. Right now, it’s a tough season at the police department because we have some non-deployable staff.”

Araujo said he’s concerned about staff morale, but he believes the staffing situation inside the department will improve.

"We're in a tough season,” Araujo said. “So if you explain it, if you’re the visionary, and explain where we're going and understand that this is for the moment because of the season we’re in, then morale takes care of itself.”

Araujo said salaries for officers are “at a good place” and the department is working to attract applicants from across the country. He also said other departments are facing similar staffing challenges since it can take a person a full year to get through the academy and accomplish other benchmarks.