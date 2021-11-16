Protests for Cuba pick up again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, it's a gathering of people singing and waving flags for the love of Cuba.

Carlos Tattorno said he came to support his people.

"When you have your rights taken away from you, when you have no power whatsoever to descent to have different ideas it's only one name and it is Tierney," he said.

He said Monday there were scheduled protests for greater freedom in Cuba but they never materialized.

"It was an announced march, a specific march in the streets of Cuba, but nevertheless the regime is showing that the repression is at its best," Tattorno said.

Still many people in south Florida march in solidarity with loved ones on the island nation similar to the rallies last July. For nearly two weeks straight, the intersection was taken over protesting the communist regime in Cuba.

Iame Reyes said her reasons for being here are clear.

"Asking for freedom, for liberty. This has to stop," she said.

Carlos said what he sees from Cuba to Florida is unity.

"We don't have a leader right now. What we have is the people generally going out and trying to get the voices heard," he said.

