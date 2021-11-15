More rallies scheduled Monday in West Palm Beach to support Cuban people

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rallies in solidarity with the Cuban people in opposition to the island country's government are scheduled for Monday in West Palm Beach.

This comes as some of the country's leading activists called for protests across Cuba on Monday.

People gathered Sunday in Palm Beach County to show support and solidarity for the Cuban people ahead of Monday's protests.

Rallies in West Palm Beach on Monday are scheduled to be held much of the day at Currie Park and the Cuban landmark near St. Ann's Church.

These demonstrations come on the heels of summer protests held in Cuba against the country's government, which then sparked solidarity rallies throughout South Florida.

Cuba is mired in one of its worst economic crises in decades, sparking growing calls for change.