Popular West Palm Beach restaurant damaged by electrical fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weekend fire has put a popular West Palm Beach restaurant out of business for an extended period of time.

The "This Is It Cafe" located in the Northwood neighborhood was impacted by a fire caused by an electrical issue Saturday night, according to a post on their Facebook page.

"We were so lucky someone saw the smoke and called the fire department! It could have been so much worse!" the social media post said.

The owners said they want to reopen the restaurant, located at 24th Street and Spruce Avenue, as quickly as possible but need help from the community.

They are asking for help with repairs, cleaning up, drywall, painting.

A GoFundMe page has been established to donate and help the owners with monthly bills and expeditures.

