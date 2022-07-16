Watch Now
Police searching for missing, endangered 8-month-old baby in West Palm Beach

Sophia Valdes may in the company of Enrique Valdes and Jennifer McDonald
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 8-month-old baby. Police said Sophia Valdes is missing from the 3200 block of Vincent Road in West Palm Beach.
Posted at 9:31 PM, Jul 15, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 8-month-old baby.

Police said Sophia Valdes is missing from the 3200 block of Vincent Road in West Palm Beach.

She may in the company of Enrique Valdes and Jennifer McDonald, who are believed to be in a tan Toyota Camry with Florida tag IU5 0PW.

Sophia Valdes is a Hispanic baby girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Sophia Valdes is, or sees her, is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or 911 immediately.

