Police searching for 2 West Palm Beach teens believed to be runaways

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are seeking to locate two missing teens who are believed to be runaways.

The two are not related.

Lesli Perez, 16, is described as Hispanic with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5' 3" tall and weighing approximately 125 lbs.

She went missing from Pinewood Avenue in West Palm Beach wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black slide sandals.

Jocelyn Saavedra, 16, is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5' 4" tall and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

She went missing from Mill Valley place in West Palm Beach. Her last clothing description is unknown.

If you have information on their whereabouts, please call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.