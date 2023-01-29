Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by 'hate mongers' in West Palm Beach neighborhood

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — About 150 packets of "hate messages" were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said just before 9 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a resident in the 4900 block of North Flagler Drive to report finding a Ziplock bag "with a hate message inside and some unknown pellets."

Officers later discovered about 150 "hate messages" scattered throughout yards in the north end of the city.

Witnesses told police that three men and a woman in a U-Haul truck were seen in doorbell surveillance video throwing the packets into yards.

"Unfortunately, the First Amendment does not discriminate against hate mongers," Jachles said.

Similar incidents have occurred recently in Boca Raton, Atlantis and Palm Beach.

Jachles said officers went around the neighborhood to pick up the hateful messages left behind.

"It was just the right thing to do," Jachles said. "And maybe these hate mongers, instead of tossing trash onto these people's yards, maybe they should be doing something of benefit to the community like picking up trash."