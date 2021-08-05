Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

PBSO mourns the loss of employee killed in car crash

items.[0].image.alt
PBSO
Beth Anderson.PNG
Posted at 11:55 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 23:55:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Elizabeth “Beth” Anderson, a PBSO warrant specialist, was killed last week in a fiery car crash on Beeline Highway.

Beth had 25 years of service with the sheriff's office. She had just entered the DROP program.

"Please keep Beth’s memories alive by sharing stories about her, she always had something to say and had a smile on her face. Beth had a big heart and was always helping someone out," PBSO said in a Facebook post. "Please keep her entire family, friends, and PBSO family in your thoughts and prayers."

Beth's loss has also impacted our WPTV family. Beth was the beloved mother of WPTV Assistant Chief Engineer Tom Anderson.

Three other people were killed in the crash and another seriously injured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of late afternoon Aug. 4, 2021