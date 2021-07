PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — All lanes of the Beeline Highway are closed near PGA Boulevard after a fatal crash Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m.

A photo from the scene showed fire and smoke near the crash.

FHP is investigating the fatal crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the intersection.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.