Palm Springs VFW post saved from eviction by out-of-state donor after WPTV story

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A Palm Beach County VFW post that was facing eviction due to an insurance dispute has received a lifeline from an unexpected source.

VFW Post 4360 in Palm Springs, serving local veterans since 1964, was on the verge of losing its building after a disagreement with the Village of Palm Springs over insurance. The requirements forced them to purchase an expensive new policy they say they couldn't afford.

After WPTV's Michael Hoffman reported on their situation in December, the story reached viewers across the country. One viewer's response changed everything for the post.

As they were packing up and moving out of the building, Paul Bosco Jr., the post's quartermaster, received a phone call from a woman out of state who had seen the story. Her husband had recently passed away from cancer, and she and her community had $18,000 to donate. Half went to cancer research, and the other $9,000 went to VFW Post 4360.

"What happened was, we were packing up, and we got a phone call from some young lady, Bosco said. "She called me up and said that she had, she had a gift for us. And I was like, okay, she says I got a nice check. I said, that's even better yet."

The 9 thousand dollar donation was enough to cover their insurance costs and keep the building for another year.

"Unbeknownst to me, [her husband] was a lifetime member here," said Bosco. "If it wasn't for you having that out on out on the TV, she would have never seen that then, and I we would, we would have never got that check. It would have been given to another organization. So we really lucked out. And I appreciate you know how much I appreciate what you've done for this, for the veterans here."

Post Commander William Stanley Thomas Jr. says he's incredibly grateful, while still acknowledging the ongoing challenge. The post is on a five-year lease, and the insurance must be renewed annually.

"Right now, I feel great, but that's only for a year," said Thomas. "There's always work to do."

While the future remains unclear, the veterans at VFW Post 4360 can continue serving their community for at least another year, and they can do it in the same building they've been in since 1964

"If it wasn't for you guys, we wouldn't be here," Thomas said.