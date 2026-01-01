PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A longtime gathering place for local veterans could soon be lost.

VFW Post 4360 in Palm Springs, which has operated out of the same building since 1964, is facing possible eviction due to a dispute over insurance requirements tied to its lease with the City of Palm Springs.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Palm Springs VFW post faces possible eviction over insurance dispute

For more than 60 years, the post has served generations of veterans, providing a place for camaraderie, support, and community. Now, members say that the mission is at risk.

“What would it mean if this place were not here anymore?” WPTV’s Michael Hoffman asked Post Commander William Thomas Jr.

“A lot of people would have no place to go,” Thomas said.

Thomas is a Vietnam War veteran who was wounded by a mortar round and received a Purple Heart. He says he never expected to fight another battle like this one — to keep the roof over the post’s head.

According to the City of Palm Springs, the VFW’s insurance lapsed in December, and the lease cannot be renewed until proper coverage is restored.

Finance Officer Paul Bosco Jr., a Navy veteran who served for 30 years, says the post already carries insurance on the building and its bar — coverage they believe meets all requirements. However, the city now requires the vehicle Bosco uses to transport supplies to be insured under the same policy.

They sent WPTV’s Michael Hoffman a statement saying:

“The Village of Palm Springs renewed its agreement with the VFW in July 2025. As part of that agreement, the VFW is responsible for maintaining appropriate insurance coverage for its activities. In December, the Village became aware that the required insurance had lapsed and has since notified the VFW, requesting that the coverage be renewed promptly to remain in compliance with the agreement.”

That change would require an entirely new insurance policy — one the post says it cannot afford.

“We called you because this isn’t right,” Bosco said.

Bosco says the post has never been required to carry this type of coverage before. Without financial help, members fear they could lose the building altogether.

Donations from the public could help pay for the policy or assist with relocating to a new space if necessary.

“It would get us that policy, if they don’t throw us out beforehand,” Bosco said. “I don’t know if it’ll keep us in here, but it’ll help us get another place to put all the veterans.”

Despite the uncertainty, members say their mission remains unchanged.

“We’re all veterans, and people should care about their veterans, no matter who,” Thomas said.

For now, the future of VFW Post 4360 remains unclear — but its members say they are determined to continue serving veterans in Palm Springs, wherever that may be.