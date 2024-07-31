Palm Beach County residents call for safer roadways following hit-and-runs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County residents like Edward Kramer want safer roadways. Kramer said he's still traumatized after witnessing a hit-and-run back months ago.

“The person that was killed was a customer," stated Kramer. "One day they were here, the next day they were gone.”

While working, Kramer witnessed a 65-year-old man get struck near a crosswalkin west Boca Raton back in April.

“That hit me pretty hard because it was close to home, it was in this neighborhood, I’m in this community,” shared Kramer.

Kramer believes cellphones are behind the spike in car accidents. “Get off your phone," said Kramer. "Pay attention to the road. You’re driving a weapon.”

We went to the experts in traffic division, who said they are pushing for pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“Unfortunately the hit-and-runs are something we deal with and the majority of people stay on scene and do the right thing," Sgt. Christopher Nagel with the West Palm Beach police Traffic Division said. "But we do have that small percentage that leave the scene.”

According to the Palm Beach County Traffic Division — there have been 190 pedestrian involved hit-and-runs and 130 bicyclist involved hit-and-runs since June 2023.

“Unfortunately with the increase of electric bicycles and stuff like that, you’re going to see these crashes increase which is why we’re out there, trying to educate people so both sides," Nagel said. "Pedestrians and the drivers, making them aware."

WPBPD said the odds of solving hit-and-runs are increasing with technology.

“Luckily nowadays there’s cameras everywhere so we’re able to followup and we have high success rate on prosecuting and following up on these hit-and-runs,” said Nagel.

Authorities said in October, WPBPD will be stationed at specific intersections in the city that have ranked high in crashes. They hope to educate the public and raise awareness.