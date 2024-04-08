65-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in west Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a 65-year-old man in west Boca Raton on Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office said the victim was within or near a crosswalk at State Road 7 and Sandalfoot Boulevard just after 4 a.m. when a GMC Acadia SUV struck the person and took off.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Delray Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle involved was an older GMC Acadia, possibly from around the 2008 model year.

Anyone with information about the crash should call PBSO investigator Robert Stephan at 561-688-3400.