Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association president reacts to school police chief resignation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a surprise announcement Thursday, Palm Beach County School District Police Chief Frank Kitzerow resigned.

The one-time Jupiter police chief is now stepping down as the chief in one of the nation's largest school districts.

"With more than 40 years in the law enforcement profession, I've made the decision to take on new challenges outside of the district," said Kitzerow's in a letter to Superintendent Donald Fennoy. "The Palm Beach County School Police Department in place today is more prepared than ever to protect our students and staff."

On Monday, WPTV spoke with the chief reacting to a deadly shooting in Tennessee. And just hours before today's announcement, Kitzerow spoke about looking forward to next fall.

"As we move into next year, as we all, I know I've said many times it takes all of us working together," he said.

John Kazanjian is the president of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

"Sure enough at 5:30 my phone started blowing up that he did submit a letter to resign," he said.

WPTV John Kazanjian speaks to WPTV

He said there were concerns about the chief and his handling of the department.

"We got an unfair labor practice suit against him, we've had several grievances, he's made promotions just him doing it and not following the contract," he said.

Kazanjian said officers have been leaving the force.

"Morale is really low. The members, the rank, and file especially are. They're upset," he said.

WPTV reached out to both Kitzerow and Superintendent Fennoy for comment.

In today's resignation letter the chief said he's been able to build a culture of school safety.

