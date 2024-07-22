Palm Beach County leaders react to a possible Harris run for presidency

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We wanted to see what Palm Beach County leaders had to say about the announcement of President Joe Biden endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez spent Monday asking people on both sides of the aisle what they feel about a possible Harris run for president.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel is one of the democratic delegates that plans to vote for Harris.

"She's top of my list because she's ready to go day one," Frankel said.

She said Harris is the natural replacement for Biden as she has worked alongside him as Vice President and shares the same belief on policies.

"She's young, I think she has the vitality that people thought was missing from President Biden," Frankel said. "She brings a new vigor, strength, she's a prosecutor, she's been a senator."

Palm Beach County Commissioner Mike Barnett is a Republican Delegate that agrees a strength is that Harris is Vice President but will have to answer for inflation, foreign policies.

"I don't feel Kamala is a threat at all," said Barnett. "We are ready to win in November whether it's Kamala Harris or anybody else they're going to bring up at the convention at the DNC."

Barnett just attended the Republican National Convention where former President Trump was appointed the Republican Presidential Nominee and chose J.D. Vance as his VP.

Trump What Florida delegates at RNC have to say about Trump's VP pick Joel Lopez

"I don't think Kamala Harris brings much more to the ticket other than the fact that she's a woman or a minority," Barnett said.

Non-partisan orginzation NAACP of North Palm Beach County is supporting Harris and her values.

"Although we're non partisan, we're extremely excited about those persons that are willing to fight for those issues we feel important as an organization," said President of NAACP of North Palm Beach County Alfred Fields.

Fields just attended an NAACP national conference where Biden spoke on reproductive issues, voting rights, and equity diversity and inclusion.

"At the end of the day black voters are just like any other group of people in this country, so economic opportunity is always big on the list, education is always huge because we know the disparity in education in our community," Fields said. "If she was not in line with those issues that we stood for regardless of her race and of her gender, we would not be for her."

Fields feels Harris' age, race and gender may encourage young minority voters to hit the polls.

Harris will still need to be voted in on by delegates some time before the Democratic National Convention, which takes place Aug. 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

