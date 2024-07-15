What Florida delegates at RNC have to say about Trump's vice presidential pick J.D. Vance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2024 National Republican Convention is underway in Milwaukee as former President Donald Trump was formerly declared the Republican nominee.

During the event, Trump took to social media to announce Ohio senator J.D. Vance as his vice presidential pick.

"I know J.D. Vance has a large cheering section here from the delegates from Ohio and I can't wait to hear what he has to say," said Michael Barnett.

Barnett is a Palm Beach County commissioner and delegate at large who interviewed with WPTV via Zoom while on the RNC floor.

"At the end of the day we're here to nominate president Trump as the next president and I trust President Trump's choice--- we're going to get him over the next four to five days," said Barnett.

Barnett said this is his third RNC as a delegate. He said the last one he attended was in Cleveland in 2016, as the 2020 convention was canceled due to the pandemic.

Barnett said he was hopeful Florida Senator Marco Rubio would be chosen as VP.

"I've known Marco for 14 years, very close to him and his campaign, he's done a lot of great work for Florida, but J.D. Vance? I trust President Trump," said Barnett.

Florida GOP National committeeman and delegate at large Peter Feaman was also hoping for a Rubio selection.

"Mr. Trump is his own man and he'll pick who he deems the best in his interests," said Feaman.

He describes Vance as a decorated military veteran and intelligent that will campaign hard for all Americans.

"We are now resolved; we are resolute in our determination to see this thing through and see that Donald Trump becomes the next president of the United States," said Feaman.

Feaman said that this is his 5th RNC.

"This is an atmosphere like I've never seen before especially in light of the attempted assassination on Saturday," said Feaman. "Everybody has two things going on— their enthusiasm has not been dampened but their attitude I think is much more serious. This is real, we want everyone to calm down the rhetoric."

The 4-day RNC is expected have over 50,000 people attending with over 2,400 delegates.

"How are things looking there as far as safety?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"We're the safest group of people in the country right now, homeland security, FBI, local law enforcement, we are in a secure perimeter," said Barnett.

He said he's been lifelong republican and a long-term Trump supporter.

"He's there for us and we need to be there for him right now," said Barnett. "He sacrificed a lot as president, as a citizen and with what he went through the other day."