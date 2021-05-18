Watch
No masks required inside Palm Beach County government buildings for fully vaccinated individuals

The new order goes into effect Tuesday, May 18
David Goldman/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Posted at 9:08 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 21:09:49-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County has modified its mask mandate for government buildings.

The modified order follows the most recent CDC guidelines, which allow for fully vaccinated individuals to enter county buildings without a mask.

The new order takes effect Tuesday, May 18.

Individuals who received both shots of Moderna or Pfizer and are beyond the 14 day incubation period after the second shot or those who received the J&J one-shot vaccine beyond the 14 day incubation period are fully vaccinated.

The CDC further recommends that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and in large crowds.

County property includes all county-owned and county-leased buildings where Palm Beach County’s offices, divisions, and departments conduct business.

Palm Beach County's mask mandate has been in place since last summer to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

