No masks required inside Palm Beach County government buildings for fully vaccinated individuals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County has modified its mask mandate for government buildings.

The modified order follows the most recent CDC guidelines, which allow for fully vaccinated individuals to enter county buildings without a mask.

The new order takes effect Tuesday, May 18.

Individuals who received both shots of Moderna or Pfizer and are beyond the 14 day incubation period after the second shot or those who received the J&J one-shot vaccine beyond the 14 day incubation period are fully vaccinated.

The CDC further recommends that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and in large crowds.

County property includes all county-owned and county-leased buildings where Palm Beach County’s offices, divisions, and departments conduct business.

Palm Beach County's mask mandate has been in place since last summer to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

