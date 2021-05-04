Palm Beach County's mask mandate is over, officials say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's face mask mandate, which had been in place for more than a year to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, is over, officials announced on Tuesday.

It comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all local emergency orders related to the pandemic.

Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker told commissioners on Tuesday the county will follow the governor's lead, making Palm Beach County's facial covering ordinance obsolete.

"We are going to follow the governor's order and CDC guidelines," Baker said. "The governor's order has usurped our countywide mandate."

Palm Beach County mask mandate discussion

Palm Beach County's face mask ordinance, which first went into effect on April 13, 2020 and had been modified multiple times, required people to wear facial coverings inside businesses, government buildings, and Palm Tran transit services.

Baker said, however, that Palm Beach County will still require employees and patrons to continue wearing masks to do business inside county buildings.

"We are short-staffed to start with. Hurricane season is soon upon us, and I need to protect our most valued asset, and that is our employees and the public," Baker said.

The county administrator added that the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser's Office and Tax Collector's Office will only conduct business with people wearing masks.

Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth said individual businesses can still make their own rules and require customers and employees to wear masks.

Weinroth added that, despite the mask mandate ending, people should continue to practice safety when it comes to the coronavirus.

"Just because it's not mandatory doesn't mean you should throw your mask away," Weinroth said. "People should feel that if they need a mask, if they have a cold, or if they're going to be in a situation where they're gonna be with people they don't know in tight quarters, they should continue to wear a mask."

Vice Mayor talks mask mandate

"Businesses can do what they want," said Commissioner Maria Marino. "We are not telling businesses what to do. They are making the best decision for their employees and their staff."

Commissioners last week debated the county's face mask mandate at length, questioning whether it was even effective anymore.

Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso, who has repeatedly expressed her desire to keep the mask ordinance in place, urged the public to continue wearing facial coverings, saying Florida is still at a "very high virus spread."

"Please keep that in mind as you walk around, either outside or you're indoors, inside restaurants or crowded events," Alonso said on Tuesday. "Those who choose to go without the mask, please keep that in mind."

The governor's executive order to suspend local COVID-19 mandates will not, however, impact the face mask policy currently in place for the School District of Palm Beach County.

Under the district's COVID-19 Student Policy, all students must "wear face coverings at all times," except when eating and drinking while seated.

A spokesperson for the school district on Tuesday said the governor's new order "does not impact policies in place at the school level, including those requiring the mandatory wearing of facial coverings for students and staff."