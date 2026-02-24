Neighbors raise safety concerns after 2 cars plunge into West Palm Beach waterway in 8 days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman out for her morning walk witnessed two separate cars crash into the Intracoastal Waterway in the same spot within eight days, and one driver did not survive.

Orange markings on the pavement and barricades surround a seawall along the Intracoastal Waterway — the aftermath of two crashes that have raised safety concerns among people who live and walk nearby.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Valarie Greco, who lives in the area. She was out on her morning walk when she came across both scenes.

"It's a hard scene to come across," said Greco. "In the same spot! Eerie. Eerie that the tow truck both in the same spot.”

The first incident happened last Sunday, when Greco and her husband were out walking.

"My husband and I were walking and we see emergency vehicles and we see a red pickup truck being pulled out," said Greco.

Police say the pickup truck went into the water and they believe alcohol may have been a factor. A good Samaritan rescued two people inside the truck before police arrived.

Then, eight days later, on Monday, Greco found herself in the same situation.

“Then this morning, coming for a walk — also see emergency vehicles in the same exact spot, at the same time, eight days later. So…freaky, scary, concerning," said Greco.

Video shows West Palm Beach Police and Fire Rescue responding to the scene around 5 a.m. after a second car crashed into the seawall and into the water. The driver was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"Anytime you hear about someone dying — someone's son or daughter, someone's husband or wife, someone's child…it’s heartbreaking,” said Greco.

Even amid the tragedy, Greco said she was reminded it could have been worse.

"I come across the same people walking, we walk dogs, we say hello to the same people in my morning walk, in my evening walk and it's amazing no one was hurt," said Greco.

Greco said she has questions about what led to both crashes.

"How'd the wind up in the water? What was happening?" said Greco."Was there drugs, alcohol? Was there texting? Was there distracted driving? It's heartbreaking anytime you hear about that.”

We reached out to the city's traffic engineering department about additional safety measures following the two incidents but are waiting to hear back.