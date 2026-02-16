Good Samaritan credited with rescue after truck plunges into Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alcohol may have contributed to a truck plunging into the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach early Sunday morning, according to officers.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said the vehicle crashed near the Fish Out of Water public art installation along N. Flagler Drive and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m.

WPTV arrived at the scene and spotted a red Ford pickup truck being pulled from the water.

Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the driver and passenger, who had been rescued from the submerged vehicle by a good Samaritan.

When officers arrived, police said the vehicle was fully submerged in the Intracoastal Waterway.

WPTV A pickup truck was submerged after crashing into the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach on Feb. 15, 2026.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue and the police dive unit responded to assist with medical evaluations and recovery of the vehicle.

According to police, the driver was also taken to an area hospital for further medical evaluation.

Also, a bystander suffered injuries from crash-related debris and was taken to an area hospital.

Police did not say if the passenger in the vehicle suffered any injuries from the crash.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims or any other details.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.