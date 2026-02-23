Driver dead after crashing car into Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A driver is dead after crashing his vehicle into the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach, police say.

West Palm Beach police and fire rescue responded to the crash at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Flagler Drive at around 5 a.m. and found that a vehicle had crashed into the seawall and traveled into the water.

The driver was rescued from the water and transported to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WPTV Debris from crash at Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach Feb. 23, 2026

This crash comes one week after a truck plunged into the Intracoastal at the same intersection. The driver and passenger survived after being rescued by a good Samaritan.