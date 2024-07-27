Watch Now
National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal airplane crash July 10

The report says during takeoff, the plane crashed into a pond about 600 feet to the right of the end of the runway.
Using a large crane, crews on Thursday began removing the wreckage of a single-engine aircraft that crashed into a lake at North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport the day before, killing two people. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a crane lifting the wings of the Piper PA28 — which had been sheared off during Wednesday afternoon's fatal crash — out of the murky water, then setting them on a flat-bed truck.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We’re learning new details about the deadly plane crash killing two people at the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport July 10. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday.

According to the report, on July 10th, a Piper PA-28-161 departed Sarasota Bradenton International Airport just after 11 a.m. before perforing a touch and go landing at around 1 p.m. at Melbourne Orlando International Airport. The plane then headed south to the North Palm Beach County Airport, performing another touch and go landing. The report says during takeoff, the plane crashed into a pond about 600 feet to the right of the end of the runway.

A flight instructor and a private pilot were the only two on board the flight. The report contains further specifics about the state of the plane post-crash. Details regarding the cause of the accident are expected to be released it a final NTSB report.

