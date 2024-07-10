2 people taken to hospital after plane goes off runway, crashes into water at North Palm Beach County Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a single-engine aircraft went off a runway and crashed into a body of water at North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, authorities confirmed.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft crashed into the water just before 2:15 p.m.

The sheriff's office said PBSO divers, along with divers from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, were in the water searching for the people.

WPTV A small plane crash at North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, located at 11600 Aviation Road, west of Palm Beach Gardens, on July 10, 2024.

In an update just after 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said "two males" were "recovered from the water and have been transported by ground to a local hospital." Their conditions are unknown.

The airport is located at 11600 Aviation Road, west of Palm Beach Gardens.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed multiple pieces of the aircraft broken apart in the water and submerged.

WPTV has also reached out to the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board for more information, but has not heard back.

Back in May, WPTV reported on a plan to extend the runway at North County Airport from 4,300 feet to 6,000 feet, and also widen the runway from 75 feet to 100 feet, to allow larger aircraft to take off from and land there.

The airport opened in 1994 and is often used by smaller and mid-sized aircraft as an alternative to Palm Beach International Airport.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.