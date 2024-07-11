Crews remove wreckage of deadly plane crash at North Palm Beach County Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Using a large crane, crews on Thursday removed the wreckage of a single-engine aircraft that crashed into a lake at North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport the day before, killing two people.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the crane first lifting a wing from the Piper PA28 — which had been sheared off during Wednesday afternoon's fatal crash — out of the murky water, then setting it on a flat-bed truck.

The rest of the white plane could be seen sticking out of the water with an oil sheen around it.

WPTV Crews remove the wreckage of a single-engine aircraft from a lake at North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport on July 11, 2024.

Minutes later, crews used a boat to tow the wreckage to shore, then lifted it out using the crane.

At least one investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the airport, located at 11600 Aviation Road, west of Palm Beach Gardens, just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The NTSB will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide an update on its investigation.

WATCH: Crews remove wreckage of plane at North County Airport

Chopper 5 video of crews removing plane wreckage from lake at North County Airport

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft with two men on board crashed into the water just before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. It was taking off when it crashed into a marshy area at the end of the runway, the NTSB said.

Crews from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pulled the men out of the water, then took them to a local hospital, where they were tragically pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released.

In a statement to WPTV, the NTSB said the aircraft will be taken to a secure facility for further evaluation.

Witnesses to the crash or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.