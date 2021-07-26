Misuse of funds causing 'detrimental impact' on West Palm Beach Fire Department, union says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in West Palm Beach are speaking out against what they say is the misuse of funds after the city's fire fee was increased two years ago.

City commissioners voted in 2019 to double the city's fire assessment fee levied on homes from $50 to $100.

The West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters union said they supported the increase under the premise that the city administration committed to providing the following:

Two new fire trucks to increase the level of service to our community

Additional firefighters to staff these two trucks

$3 million appropriated directly to these items

Quarterly reporting and an increased level of transparency of where the money is allocated

In a statement issued last week, union President Jayson French said so far only one additional firetruck has been placed in service.

Also, the union said the truck is staffed by existing personnel on overtime hours, which impacts the fire department's budget.

French claims none of the other commitments provided by the city have been kept.

"The misuse of these funds is having a truly detrimental impact on the fire department," French said. "For the first time in history, our fire department is not a coveted place to work. Our staffing for emergency responses has fallen well below Palm Beach County standards. When the fire fee, which amounts to nearly $8 million, is not used for the fire department, it is merely another tax unknowingly created on the backs of our firefighters."

French said the union feels the city fire fee should either be used appropriately for fire department needs or be abolished and the money returned to the public.

Reporter Meghan McRoberts is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.