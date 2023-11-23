Man's body recovered from Intracoastal Waterway, believed to be good Samaritan who tried to rescue woman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police believe that a body that was pulled from the Intracoastal Waterway on Thursday is that of a man who died trying to save a woman who had jumped into the water the night before.

The incident began at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to Currie Park, located in the 2400 block of North Flagler Drive, after a woman jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a good Samaritan tried to rescue her but disappeared.

The woman made it out of the water, but the would-be rescuer, a man believed to be between 50-60 years old, did not.

Police said a search for the man involving officers, fire department divers and the U.S. Coast Guard crews then took place.

A Palm Beach Sheriff's Office helicopter also assisted in the search, which lasted well after midnight, but there was no sign of the man.

Then, just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported seeing a body in the water near the 2800 block of North Flagler Drive.

Detectives, investigators and the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

Jachles said they believe that the body of the still-unidentified man is that of the good Samaritan, pending positive identification.

The woman who initially jumped into the water was taken to a hospital Wednesday night for a psychiatric evaluation.