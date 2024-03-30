Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide, West Palm Beach police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a motel and a man later killed himself outside a rental car facility Friday night in what a West Palm Beach police spokesman described as a murder-suicide.

Spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV reporter Briana Nespral that his department received a call about a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Quality Inn at 1505 Belvedere Road, west of Interstate 95.

They found a woman, believed to be 45 years old, with an apparent gunshot wound, Jachles said. Officers attempted CPR but she was declared dead by paramedics.

Briana Nespral/WPTV The Quality on Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach is where a woman was shot.

A 60-year-old man had entered a car with two boys, 10 and 17, behind the other vehicle, Jachles said. The boys are believed to be the St. Lucie County couple's children, he said.

They took off in the vehicle.

About a quarter mile away, officers found a car at a Hertz car rental that the suspect was driving.

When officers approached him, he shot himself, although there was no exchange of gunfire, Jachles said.

He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for surgery and died before 10:30 p.m., Jachles said.

The boys gave statements at the police department.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

Witnesses told Nespral that the motel's parking lot was blocked off for several hours.

"I was a little bit concerned what was going on since I'm staying here," Norberto Contreras said Saturday morning. "What were they going through? What was happening? What would drive somebody to do something like that? It's awful."

