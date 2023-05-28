Woman dead in possible murder-suicide was teacher, Martin school district says

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The woman who died in a possible murder-suicide in an apartment with a crying infant unharmed was a teacher at a middle school in Stuart, the Martin County School District confirmed Sunday.

Amanda Hicks taught at Anderson Middle School in Stuart.

Anderson Middle School yearbook Amanda Hicks was a teacher in Martin County



Port St. Lucie investigators believe the woman was killed by the man, who then took his own life in a romantic relationship. The agency has not confirmed the names of either person.



"We were informed that one of our teachers was the victim in yesterday's incident in PSL. Amanda Hicks," Jennifer DeShazo, the public information officer for Martin County School District told WPTV's Stephanie Susskind.

Grief counselors will be at the school Tuesday for any staff members or students who need to talk to someone, DeShazo said. School is out in Martin County but it's a teacher work day and parents who want to bring a student to campus to meet with a counselor can do so as well.



Police were called to conduct a welfare check at the Peacock Run apartments in the 5500 block of Northwest East Torino Parkway, west of Florida's Turnpike, at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at the behest of a family member of a man at the residence, Lt. Keith Boham said in a news release.

Officers found the home locked, though they could hear an infant inside crying.

Through a rear sliding door, officers saw two adults inside on the floor, who appeared dead, Boham said.

Port St Lucie police officers forced their way through the locked front door and took the crying infant from a crib. The infant is now with a family member. The sex of the child wasn't given.

"I have kids and I just couldn’t imagine," Kaylah Lentz, a neighbor, told WPTV's Briana Nespral. "With the way that things are now and mental health is so serious, you just really never know what somebody is going through or what’s going on. It's crazy.

"It’s definitely hard for anybody but I feel, like, at the end of the day, you have to put your kids before anything. When you bring kids in this world, that should come before anything. It's crazy."

The release didn't specify how the man and woman were killed.

Boham said investigators were not looking for anyone else who may have been involved.