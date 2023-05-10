Man sentenced to life sentences in deaths of 2 at apartment in 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old West Palm Beach man sentenced Wednesday to two life sentences in connection with a triple shooting that left two men dead in West Palm Beach in 2017.

Palm Beach Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer sentenced Kenneth Gessesse Hawthorne in the two first-degree murder and one attempted murder convictions by a jury on April 27. The attempted murder count carries a 25-year minimum sentence to be served concurrently with the life sentences.

Hawthorne was a resident of an apartment at Caribbean Villas off Haverhill Road where the shooting occurred on March 29, 2017. Killed were Isaiah Hyndman, 21, of West Palm Beach and Cortney Lowery Jr., 21, of Riviera Beach.

The Palm Beach County jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

Another victim, Abiade Granger, was in stable condition at St. Mary's Medical Center after surgery. Walter Granger, his father, is a pastor and said his son knew everyone involved.

Granger told detectives that he, Hawthorne and two others were playing video games when the suspect walked out of the room. Granger said he returned to the room with a gun and shot them.

