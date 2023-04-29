Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Man convicted in shooting deaths of two at apartment in 2017

Jury finds Kenneth Gessesse Hawthorne, 28, guilty of first-degree murder
&lt;p&gt;A 22-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a triple shooting that left two men dead Wednesday afternoon in West Palm Beach.&lt;/p&gt;
Shooting investigated at Caribbean Villas
Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 11:33:27-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old West Palm Beach man was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a triple shooting that left two men dead in West Palm Beach in 2017.

Kenneth Gessesse Hawthorne was a resident of an apartment at Caribbean Villas off Haverhill Road where the shooting occurred on March 29, 2017. Killed were Isaiah Hyndman, 21, of West Palm Beach and Cortney Lowery Jr., 21, of Riviera Beach.

On Thursday, a Palm Beach County jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted murder with a firearm. Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer set sentencing for 1 p.m. May 10.

Another victim, Abiade Granger, was in stable condition at St. Mary's Medical Center after surgery. Walter Granger, his father, is a pastor and said his son knew everyone involved.

Granger told detectives that he, Hawthorne and two others were playing video games when the suspect walked out of the room. Granger said he returned to the room with a gun and shot them.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7