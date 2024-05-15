Watch Now
Man, 19, accidentally shot self in groin while picking up sister from elementary school

Richemond Seraphin faces numerous charges
Richemond Seraphin appears in court in West Palm Beach May 2024
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 15, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old accused of trespassing and bringing a gun to an elementary school in Palm Beach County, causing it to go on code red lock-down, faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Richemond Seraphin told police he had walked over to Starlight Cove Elementary School to pick up his sick, younger sister on May 8 at around 2 p.m.

Police said Seraphin was seen in security video climbing over the fence of the school, falling and running away.

People near the campus said they heard a gunshot at around that same time.

They later found Seraphin at home with a gunshot wound to his groin.

He’s facing charges of trespassing and having a weapon on school grounds, and disrupting school operations while armed.

Seraphin is being held on a $30,000 bond.

