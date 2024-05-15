Man, 19, accidentally shot self in groin while picking up sister from elementary school

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old accused of trespassing and bringing a gun to an elementary school in Palm Beach County, causing it to go on code red lock-down, faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Richemond Seraphin told police he had walked over to Starlight Cove Elementary School to pick up his sick, younger sister on May 8 at around 2 p.m.

Police said Seraphin was seen in security video climbing over the fence of the school, falling and running away.

People near the campus said they heard a gunshot at around that same time.

They later found Seraphin at home with a gunshot wound to his groin.

He’s facing charges of trespassing and having a weapon on school grounds, and disrupting school operations while armed.

Seraphin is being held on a $30,000 bond.