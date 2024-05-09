Starlight Cove Elementary School placed on lockdown after man scales fence, accidentally shoots self

LANTANA, Fla. — Starlight Cove Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man accidentally shot himself while scaling a fence on campus, the School District of Palm Beach County told WPTV.

In a message to parents and staff Thursday morning, the district said a man came to the Starlight Cove campus yesterday to pick up a student. Instead of entering the campus through the main point of entry, the man attempted to scale the fence, when his gun accidentally fired, injuring him.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and staff implemented safety protocols to protect students, the district said, until school police gave the all-clear.

No students or school staff were harmed in the incident, and students were safe the entire time, the district said.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is facing criminal charges.

The district said they do not believe that the man presented an intended threat to the school and the incident is being fully investigated.