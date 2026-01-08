Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local groups join nationwide protests after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Groups in West Palm Beach are rallying starting at 7 p.m. outside the Palm Beach County courthouse
Flags outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach on Feb. 24, 2021.jpg
Flags outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach on Feb. 24, 2021.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Local groups are joining protests happening nationwide, following the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

Groups in West Palm Beach are rallying starting at 7 p.m. outside the Palm Beach County courthouse, condemning Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE).

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent as she apparently tried to drive away from a group of ICE officers.

Federal Enforcement Immigration Minnesota

National News

Protesters clash with federal officers day after ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Scripps News Group

Multiple videos have circulated on social media of the encounter.

Hours after the encounter, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the ICE agents, saying Good "weaponized" her car in a "domestic terror attack.”

Groups at the local protest include Party For Socialism & Liberation, #OccupyFlorida, Socialist Alternative and 50501 SoFlo.

WPB to Minneapolis ICE protest

