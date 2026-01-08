Local groups join nationwide protests after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Local groups are joining protests happening nationwide, following the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

Groups in West Palm Beach are rallying starting at 7 p.m. outside the Palm Beach County courthouse, condemning Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE).

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent as she apparently tried to drive away from a group of ICE officers.

Multiple videos have circulated on social media of the encounter.

Hours after the encounter, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the ICE agents, saying Good "weaponized" her car in a "domestic terror attack.”

Groups at the local protest include Party For Socialism & Liberation, #OccupyFlorida, Socialist Alternative and 50501 SoFlo.