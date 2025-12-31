Local businesses prepare for cooler than usual New Year's Eve

Preparations are underway at local businesses as they gear up for a cooler-than-usual New Year’s Eve.

Senior manager, Patrick Branch, with El Camino at West Palm Beach’s CityPlace, says the restaurant is well-prepared as a cold front moves through the area.

“A lot of work goes into it. We got heaters out here, so heaters are huge,” said Branch. “When you feel that warmth when you’re coming from the cold, there’s nothing better.”

Staff says, although it’s a few times a year they use heaters, they’re ready to welcome shoppers no matter the weather.

“It sets the tone, you know, they could walk up, they feel the warmth after walking around in the cold, maybe a little bit, so it's like that feeling of like ‘Oh wow, I’m in some place comfortable.’”

On Tuesday, WPTV’s Zitlali Solache also spoke with locals finding every reason to enjoy Florida’s not-so-normal cool temperatures, whether bundling up or taking their four-legged friends out for a stroll.

“I love when I get to bring out some of my warmer clothes to keep us warm,” said resident Olivia Othmer. “It’s nice. We don’t get to wear our jackets that often here, so it’s fun.”

According to WPTV’s meteorologists, the coldest air comes in just in time for New Year’s Eve morning. Many were already bundled up ahead of the holiday.

“Well, I have on my little coat, my beanie, you just have to whip up the boots, you just have to,” said Kimberly Gooden.

While the cooler weather is expected to stick around for a short time, many say it’s the chill that has been long-awaited.

“It’s so refreshing because we don’t get it everyday so we welcome it,” said Gooden.